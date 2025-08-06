Tijuana Government Strengthens Child Protection Strategies

Tijuana, Baja California - The Tijuana municipal government under Mayor Ismael Burgueño Ruiz strengthened its child protection strategies by training key public servants in collaboration with the international aid organization Save the Children. The workshop—titled “Legal Framework for Protecting the Rights of Children and Adolescents in Human Mobility Contexts”—armed municipal liaisons with the knowledge and tools to support minors in transit and refuge situations. The...

