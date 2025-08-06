Tijuana Clean City Program Improves Urban Spaces

Tijuana, Baja California - Municipal authorities in Tijuana launched a new phase of the Tijuana Clean City program, delivering urban upgrades to neighborhoods in Sánchez Taboada, Otay Centenario, and La Mesa. Mayor Ismael Burgueño Ruiz spearheaded the initiative to enhance public safety and community well-being through targeted infrastructure improvements. Tijuana Clean City program reaches three delegations The day’s activities began at the Colegio de Estudios...

