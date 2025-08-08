Pemex strategic plan sparks backlash over fracking revival concerns

Environmental organizations are warning that the new Pemex fracking plan undermines Mexico’s climate commitments and reopens the door to controversial extraction techniques previously sidelined under President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The criticism centers on the 2025–2035 Strategic Plan published by Petróleos Mexicanos, which repeatedly uses phrases like “complex geology reservoirs” instead of directly referencing hydraulic fracturing. The Mexican Alliance Against Fracking, a coalition of more than 40 civil society groups formed in 2013, says the wording is an attempt to “hide” the return of fracking while presenting it as part of a sustainable energy strategy.

The alliance argues that the plan confirms Pemex’s commitment to a fossil fuel–driven, extractivist model, calling it incompatible with the country’s stated transition to renewable energy. “This plan includes increasing gas production through fracking, but deceptively avoids naming it,” the group said in a statement.

Activists say plan breaks political promises

Environmentalists accuse the administration of President Claudia Sheinbaum of reversing campaign pledges to prohibit fracking. During López Obrador’s presidency, the practice was publicly opposed, with his government stating it would not be used for energy production.

Groups now warn that Sheinbaum’s government has not only dropped that stance but is also actively promoting hydraulic fracturing in oil and gas regions such as Tampico-Misantla, Sabinas-Burro Picachos, and Burgos. They stress that gas cannot be considered a “transition fuel” and warn that fracking carries serious risks, including groundwater contamination, high water consumption, and public health impacts.

Government defends the strategy

According to a Reuters review of the Pemex plan, the company projects moderate production growth from 2026 to 2028, with a significant increase in 2029. By 2030, Pemex aims to add 197 million barrels of crude oil and 303 billion cubic feet of natural gas from unconventional fields.

Officials argue that improved well design, drilling, and completion methods will reduce the environmental footprint of fracking. Pemex maintains that new techniques can protect freshwater resources and limit pollution while boosting production.

The government frames the strategy as a necessary move to secure energy sovereignty, attract private investment, and stabilize the finances of Mexico’s heavily indebted state oil company.

Tensions between climate goals and energy policy

The Pemex fracking plan has widened the gap between Mexico’s environmental commitments and its fossil fuel strategy. Activists see it as proof that economic and political pressures are outweighing climate objectives.

They have urged Sheinbaum’s administration to publicly acknowledge the use of fracking and to commit to phasing out fossil fuel dependence. Without such a shift, they warn, Mexico risks both environmental damage and reputational harm in the global climate arena.

Whether the government can reconcile its energy security goals with its environmental promises will depend on strict oversight, transparent communication, and a willingness to revisit extraction plans in the face of public opposition.