Cancun summer occupancy falls short of expectations at 73%
Cancun summer occupancy closed at 73% across Cancún, Puerto Morelos, and Isla Mujeres, about ten points below last year, as new room supply and sargassum shaped a softer season.
Home » Mexico » Southeast » Quintana Roo » Cancún » Cancun summer occupancy falls short of expectations at 73%
Cancun summer occupancy closed at 73% across Cancún, Puerto Morelos, and Isla Mujeres, about ten points below last year, as new room supply and sargassum shaped a softer season.