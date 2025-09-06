Puerto Vallarta News

Cancun summer occupancy

Cancun summer occupancy falls short of expectations at 73%

September 6, 2025

Cancun summer occupancy closed at 73% across Cancún, Puerto Morelos, and Isla Mujeres, about ten points below last year, as new room supply and sargassum shaped a softer season.

