Cancún Uber and Didi Drivers Protest Alleged National Guard Extortion

Cancún, QR - Dozens of Uber and Didi ride-share drivers staged a protest outside the National Guard post at Cancún International Airport, alleging that officers have been extorting them for months. The demonstrators gathered at Terminal 2 to demand an end to what they describe as a daily bribery scheme in which National Guard police charge 700 to 900 pesos per day for each driver to pick up or drop off passengers in the federal airport zone. The protest underscores mounting frustration among ride-hailing drivers in Cancún, who say corruption and official collusion are undermining the state government’s recent efforts to regulate app-based transportation services.

Drivers Denounce an Organized “Quota” Scheme

The protesting drivers accuse specific National Guard members and collaborators of operating a coordinated extortion ring at the airport. According to their statements, after a new National Guard commander, Capt. Orlando González Aguirre, took charge of the airport detail, previous informal agreements that had allowed some coexistence between taxis and ride-shares were abruptly canceled. In their place, drivers report an escalation of selective enforcement, harassment, and arbitrary detentions of ride-share vehicles – all aimed at coercing daily payments in exchange for being allowed to work. The drivers publicly named individuals they allege are intermediaries in the scheme, including a man nicknamed “Gregory” (identified as Henry Cante Dubón) and two others, Axel Ángel Rojano Zamudio and Rafael Sequeira. These figures reportedly keep lists of Uber and Didi drivers; those who don’t pay the quota are detained or barred from operating by National Guard officers acting in concert with the extortion ring.

The grievances came to a head after the recent arrest of an alleged finance operator for the group, a man identified as Julio César “Fuster.” That arrest last week, according to protesters, exposed a wider network of corruption and even possible links to organized crime. Yet, the ride-share operators note that even after this arrest, no thorough investigation or corrective action has been taken by federal authorities. “We’re tired of constant abuses,” one driver said, explaining that every day their livelihoods depend on paying off officers who should be enforcing the law, not breaking it.

National Guard Under Scrutiny

The National Guard’s local leadership has so far issued no official statement in response to the extortion allegations. Protest leaders expressed disappointment, noting that Capt. González Aguirre had initially promised to end illicit fees when he assumed command of the airport post – a promise they say remains unfulfilled. The situation places a spotlight on federal security forces in Quintana Roo, raising questions about oversight and integrity. The National Guard was originally deployed to sensitive areas like airports to bolster security, but in this case is being accused of betraying that mission. Federal authorities have not confirmed whether an internal affairs inquiry is underway, leaving drivers and citizens alike anxious for accountability.

Local officials in Quintana Roo’s government have also been silent so far, even as the protest drew attention on social media. Observers note that if the drivers’ claims are verified, such an organized bribery system would represent a serious breach of public trust and law enforcement ethics at one of Mexico’s busiest airports. The incident may prompt higher-level federal intervention; drivers indicated they are prepared to file formal complaints with anti-corruption authorities if needed.

Long-Running Tensions in Cancun’s Transportation Sector

This clash is the latest flashpoint in a long-running conflict between traditional taxi unions and app-based transportation in Cancún. Ride-hailing services only gained legal permission to operate in Quintana Roo in early 2023 after a federal court ruling, but implementation has been fraught with resistance. Just a year and a half ago, taxi drivers staged disruptive protests – even blocking the road to the Hotel Zone and airport – in an attempt to force ride-share drivers out of the market. Those January 2023 taxi blockades, which left tourists stranded and prompted a U.S. travel advisory, illustrated the high stakes and volatility surrounding the introduction of Uber and similar apps in the state.

Since then, state officials have tried to broker coexistence. The Instituto de Movilidad de Quintana Roo (IMOVEQROO) has worked on regulations for ride-shares, and at one point Cancun taxi unions and Uber signed an “inclusion agreement” to reduce frictions. However, the current allegations suggest that while street conflicts with taxi drivers may have eased, corruption and extortion have stepped into the void, exploiting the competition for lucrative airport fares. “It’s outrageous that after we fought so hard to operate legally, we are now extorted by those who are supposed to uphold the law,” said one Uber driver at the protest, who asked not to be named for fear of retaliation.

Implications for Tourists and the Local Economy

The outcome of this stand-off has implications beyond the drivers themselves. Cancún’s tourism-driven economy relies on safe, efficient transportation, and past incidents of violence or service disruption have drawn negative international attention. If travelers perceive that ride-share services are unsafe or entangled in corruption, it could erode confidence in an important transit option. Moreover, the persistence of such problems could fuel perceptions of lawlessness. Business groups worry that these issues, if unresolved, tarnish Cancún’s image as a well-run tourist destination.

The protesting drivers have vowed to continue speaking out until action is taken. They are calling on Quintana Roo’s state government and even President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to intervene to dismantle the alleged extortion network and ensure fair treatment. As one driver noted during the rally, many of the ride-share operators are locals simply trying to make an honest living in tourism. “All we want is to work without fear and without being fleeced by the authorities,” he said, capturing the mix of anger and urgency underpinning this week’s protest.

The coming days will test whether authorities address the drivers’ claims decisively. In the meantime, the incident adds to growing pressure on law enforcement agencies in Quintana Roo to root out internal corruption. With Cancún’s transport sector under the microscope, both residents and visitors will be watching for signs of genuine reform – or for further unrest if the status quo remains.