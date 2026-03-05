Puerto Vallarta and Mexico News

Puerto Vallarta and Mexico News

Cancún weighs offshore barges to intercept sargassum

Cancún weighs offshore barges to intercept sargassum

March 5, 2026

Cancún officials are looking beyond shoreline rakes and tractors as early sargassum arrivals test the city’s hotel-zone beaches. The new idea is to use offshore barges to collect the algae before waves push it onto the sand. Officials say some stretches are too rough for fixed barriers, so they are weighing mobile options. Supporters say open-water work could cut heavy cleanups that pull sand with seaweed. What would the system look like, where would it work, and how soon could visitors notice a difference?

Offshore . . .

Read Full Story

Related Posts

SEMARNAT okays Puerto Cancún beach restoration plan
March 5, 2026

SEMARNAT okays Puerto Cancún beach restoration plan

SEMARNAT approved a five-year project to rebuild 785 meters of eroded Puerto Cancún beach, with...
Puerto Vallarta sets March 2026 e-waste drop-off dates
March 3, 2026

Puerto Vallarta sets March 2026 e-waste drop-off dates

E-waste drop-off runs March 11–13, 2026 in Puerto Vallarta, 9 a.m.–4 p.m., with five temporary...
Profepa boosts Bay of Banderas whale-watch patrols now
February 24, 2026

Profepa boosts Bay of Banderas whale-watch patrols now

Profepa inspected 17 vessels in Bay of Banderas to enforce Mexico’s whale-watching rules during peak...
Cancún boosts beach patrols after viral starfish video
February 20, 2026

Cancún boosts beach patrols after viral starfish video

Authorities in Cancún are stepping up beach surveillance after a viral clip showed starfish being...