Cancún weighs offshore barges to intercept sargassum

Cancún officials are looking beyond shoreline rakes and tractors as early sargassum arrivals test the city’s hotel-zone beaches. The new idea is to use offshore barges to collect the algae before waves push it onto the sand. Officials say some stretches are too rough for fixed barriers, so they are weighing mobile options. Supporters say open-water work could cut heavy cleanups that pull sand with seaweed. What would the system look like, where would it work, and how soon could visitors notice a difference?

Offshore . . .

Read Full Story