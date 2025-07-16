Second Mega sargassum cleanup campaign in Cancún set for July 19

Although Cancún’s Tourism Department has insisted that media reports and photos of sargassum are “fake news” concocted by rival destinations like Puerto Vallarta, it’s now recruiting hundreds of volunteers to clear that very “imaginary” algae this weekend. The Benito Juárez City Council announced that the second mega sargassum cleanup campaign…

Although Cancún’s Tourism Department has insisted that media reports and photos of sargassum are “fake news” concocted by rival destinations like Puerto Vallarta, it’s now recruiting hundreds of volunteers to clear that very “imaginary” algae this weekend.

The Benito Juárez City Council announced that the second mega sargassum cleanup campaign will take place next Saturday, July 19. Federal institutions, municipal staff and civil organizations will join forces to clear beaches hit by this buildup of macroalgae. Volunteers from the National Guard, the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena), local government and community groups will work side by side to boost efforts on sections of coastline most affected by sargassum.

Local authorities noted that cleanup crews now work on the shoreline every day, but they clarified that sargassum does not arrive every day nor impact the entire coastline in the same way. Beach sections in the hotel zone and some public access points see heavier deposits, while quieter stretches have stayed relatively clear so far.

Mega sargassum cleanup campaign in Cancún set to restore beaches

Organizers say this event will build on the success of the first campaign held earlier this month. Members of the National Guard and Sedena will handle heavy machinery and safety oversight. Municipal cleanup crews will focus on loading and hauling algae off the sand. Civil society volunteers will sort material and clear small patches by hand. All participants will gather at 8 a.m. at Playa Delfines, where organizers will supply tools, gloves and safety briefings.

Sargassum arrives in Cancún’s waters each summer in varying volumes. When it piles on the shore, it can trap debris, emit foul odors as it decomposes and harm local marine life. The city council has stepped up beach raking, mechanical removal and proper disposal to protect both swimmers and wildlife.

Officials say the first campaign cleared key areas of shoreline and drew strong community turnout. Dozens of tons of sargassum were removed in a single morning. Organizers plan to use lessons from that effort to improve safety, speed and coordination this time around. A dedicated team will monitor tides and wind to target hotspots before they grow too large.

Clear beaches boost tourism and local morale during Cancún’s peak season. Hotel operators and tour guides welcome the cleanup push, saying guests expect sand free of algae. “Our goal is to keep Cancún’s beaches in top shape for families and visitors,” said a council spokesperson. “This campaign shows how public agencies and volunteers can unite for a common cause.”

Volunteers who wish to join can register online at the city council’s website or sign up on-site before 7:45 a.m. Organizers encourage participants to bring sun protection, reusable water bottles and sturdy shoes. Teams will work in shifts through midday and then gather for refreshments and a brief wrap‑up.

The Benito Juárez City Council emphasized that ongoing daily cleanups will continue after July 19. Coordinated patrols will report new sargassum landings so teams can respond quickly. Officials hope this sustained effort will keep Cancún’s beaches clean and inviting for all residents and visitors throughout the holiday season.