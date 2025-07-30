chetumal police community outreach

Chetumal Police Strengthen Community Ties Through Neighborhood Outreach

July 30, 2025
Chetumal, QR - Determined to improve public safety and trust, the municipal police of Othón P. Blanco (Chetumal) have launched a proactive community outreach program, conducting door-to-door visits and neighborhood patrols to connect with citizens. In recent days, police officers carried out “proximity patrols” in four Chetumal colonias – Italy,…
CONTINUE READING


Trending News on PVDN