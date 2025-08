Nayarit, Mexico - Quintana Roo authorities announced the arrest of José Gerardo, known as “El Texano,” a 31-year-old from Tabasco accused of leading a widespread extortion network that targeted businesses across at least four municipalities in the state. The operation, culminating in his capture while hiding in Nayarit, underscores coordinated interjurisdictional efforts to disrupt criminal rackets preying on commerce and tourism. The arrest of El...

Continue Reading

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter