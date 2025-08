Isla Mujeres, Quintana Roo - In a milestone for pet care and public health, Governor Mara Lezama Espinosa and Municipal President Atenea Gómez Ricalde today opened the island’s first animal welfare center, designed to shelter, treat and rehome companion animals. Located on Carretera Garrafón beside the local cyclone refuge, the new facility serves up to 16 dogs and 10 cats. It features a full veterinary...

