Mexican Caribbean Tourism Sees 70% Hotel Occupancy

July 25, 2025
Quintana Roo News - The Mexican Caribbean reaffirmed its status as a leading tourist market during the week of July 12–18, 2025. The region reported a 70.3% hotel occupancy rate and welcomed 470,763 visitors, according to the Quintana Roo Tourism Secretariat. Mexican Caribbean tourism Occupancy peaked in Cancún at 80.6%…
