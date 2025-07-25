Mexican Caribbean Tourism Sees 70% Hotel Occupancy

Quintana Roo News - The Mexican Caribbean reaffirmed its status as a leading tourist market during the week of July 12–18, 2025. The region reported a 70.3% hotel occupancy rate and welcomed 470,763 visitors, according to the Quintana Roo Tourism Secretariat. Mexican Caribbean tourism Occupancy peaked in Cancún at 80.6%…

Quintana Roo News - The Mexican Caribbean reaffirmed its status as a leading tourist market during the week of July 12–18, 2025. The region reported a 70.3% hotel occupancy rate and welcomed 470,763 visitors, according to the Quintana Roo Tourism Secretariat.

Mexican Caribbean tourism

Occupancy peaked in Cancún at 80.6% and reached 74.7% along the Riviera Maya. Isla Mujeres followed with 68.9%, while Chetumal and Bacalar posted 58.5% and 50% respectively. Although those inland destinations lag behind, they are growing in appeal for both domestic and foreign travelers.

From January through May, the United States led source markets with 37.8% of arrivals. Mexico and Canada accounted for 32.6% and 13.9% of visitors. Emerging markets such as Argentina, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Chile also registered notable growth. This spread of origins underscores the region’s global appeal.

In response to these strong figures, the Tourism Secretariat announced digital marketing campaigns targeting Latin America and Europe. Officials also plan to partner with airlines and travel platforms to boost direct flight offerings.

Recent route additions include nonstop service from Madrid and São Paulo, broadening the Caribbean’s reach. These links aim to draw new visitor segments and spread arrivals beyond Cancún.

By sea, Cozumel and Mahahual welcomed 27 cruise calls over the same week. The fourth week of July will host 17 more arrivals. Ships such as the Enchanted Princess, Harmony of the Seas and Disney Dream will call at regional ports. These vessels help position the Mexican Caribbean as a key hub for cruise leisure in the wider Caribbean.

Air traffic remained robust. Cancún International Airport handled 3,965 movements, far outpacing Cozumel’s 138, Tulum’s 160 and Chetumal’s 66 flights. Cancún now connects directly to 100 cities across more than 30 countries. That includes 39 in the United States, 17 in Europe and 13 in Central and South America. Tulum Airport has also expanded its schedule to include flights from four countries such as Colombia and Costa Rica.

Cancún Hotel Reservations

The state’s hotel infrastructure remains a major asset. It covers 1,478 hotels and more than 135,000 rooms in Cancún, Playa del Carmen, Tulum and Holbox. Most rooms—68%—are in Benito Juárez and Solidaridad municipalities. Vacation rentals also add capacity, with 23,538 active properties statewide. Nearly 94% of those are full‑ownership units. Cancún and Playa del Carmen each list over 7,000 rentals, and Tulum adds 5,303.

Vacation rentals have surged in popularity, offering travelers flexible options outside traditional hotels. Platforms report increased bookings in Tulum and Holbox as visitors seek boutique stays.

At an average nightly rate of 3,429.30 MXN, the Mexican Caribbean offers competitive value for quality stays. Industry leaders note that price stability has helped maintain visitor loyalty amid global cost pressures.

Analysts project occupancy to remain above 65% through August, driven by high demand across segments. The tourism sector continues to invest in new experiences, from eco tours to cultural events.

Taken together, these figures reflect sustained and balanced growth in Mexican Caribbean tourism. Strong occupancy rates, expanding connectivity and diverse accommodations signal clear consumer confidence. As the region moves deeper into 2025, industry leaders can expect steady demand across both leisure and cruise segments.

