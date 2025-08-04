New navigation rules for Bacalar Lagoon target sustainable use

Bacalar, Quintana Roo - The new navigation rules for Bacalar Lagoon are being positioned as a technical and socially grounded effort to steer tourism and local economic activity toward sustainability while protecting the lake’s fragile ecosystem. The updated regulations, soon to be published in the Official Gazette of the Federation, assign legal responsibility for implementation, supervision, and oversight to the Port Authority, now operating under...

Continue Reading

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter