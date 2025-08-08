LATAM documentary explores new crocodile species in Cozumel

Cozumel, Quintana Roo - The Punta Sur Ecological Reserve in Cozumel recently hosted a scientific documentation session that could reshape Mexico’s understanding of crocodile biodiversity. An audiovisual report, produced by environmental reporter Patricio Medina and videographer Miguel Ángel Guillermo for Mongabay LATAM, focused on the “Laguna Colombia” area—home to a new crocodile species in Cozumel.

This effort is part of Mongabay LATAM’s international series “Expediciones Científicas,” which highlights significant ecological discoveries across Latin America and beyond. During the visit, the filmmakers were accompanied by Héctor González Cortés, deputy director of the Punta Sur Ecotourism Park and representative of the Cozumel Parks and Museums Foundation (FPMC). González Cortés facilitated access to the reserve and shared essential knowledge that enriched the filming process.

More than ten years of research

The expedition builds on more than ten years of research by Dr. José Ávila and Dr. Pierre Charruau, members of the Crocodile Specialist Group of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Their studies indicate that crocodiles inhabiting Cozumel and Banco Chinchorro display significant genetic, morphological, and ecological differences from known species. These findings suggest the potential . . .

