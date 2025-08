Quintana Roo is grappling with what officials and local business leaders are calling a sargassum crisis in Quintana Roo this year. This crisis is already eroding summer revenue and placing jobs at risk. More than 45,000 tons of the brown algae have been collected between January and July. This compares with 17,700 tons for all of 2024. Scientists warn the worst may still be coming....

Continue Reading

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter