Puerto Morelos, QR - A coordinated effort by Navy-supported vessels stopped a 400-ton mass of sargassum before it reached the shores of Puerto Morelos, delivering a timely reprieve for beach-dependent businesses and visitors. Early warning from the state’s Sargassum Monitoring Centre flagged the flow as it approached the Playa del Carmen–Puerto Morelos corridor, allowing specialized trawlers to move out and collect the seaweed while it...

Continue Reading

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter