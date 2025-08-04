CCE estimates unfavorable economic outlook for Caribbean tourism 2025

Quintana Roo, Mexico - The Caribbean Business Coordinating Council (CCE) delivered a stark assessment of the region’s economic health in the first half of 2025, calling the performance an unfavorable economic outlook. The council’s president, Javier Carlos Olvera Silveira, acknowledged that a mix of currency volatility, constrained air connectivity, and recurrent sargassum arrivals dragged down momentum when the region most needed stability. Olvera Silveira said...

Continue Reading

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter