Red tide confirmed from Progreso to Celestún prompts fishing ban and health alert

Toxic red tide from Progreso to Celestún has forced a complete fishing ban and triggered public health warnings along Yucatán’s coast. State and federal agencies confirmed harmful microalgae levels capable of causing illness and marine die-offs, urging residents and tourists to avoid swimming and eating local seafood. For fishing towns, the sudden reversal from last week’s “no danger” message is a heavy blow, leaving livelihoods in limbo. Scientists warn the bloom’s duration will depend on unpredictable shifts in currents, winds, and sea temperatures . . .

