Cabo Corrientes, Jalisco - The recurring presence of garbage in the Los Horcones River, near Boca de Tomatlán, has stirred growing concern among residents and business owners. They say the mess reflects a failure in Cabo Corrientes waste logistics and coordination between the municipal governments of Puerto Vallarta and Cabo Corrientes. The issue resurfaced publicly this Monday, July 28, when images shared on social media...

