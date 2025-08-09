ECOS Jalisco Symphony Orchestra Expands with New Grants

Guadalajara, Jalisco – As part of an effort to strengthen music, arts, and culture as tools for social development, Governor Pablo Lemus Navarro visited the ECOS Jalisco Symphony Orchestra (OSEJ) during a rehearsal in Guadalajara, announcing a series of financial supports and ambitious growth plans for the program.

During the visit, held in the Versailles Hall of the Arroniz Building, Lemus announced 64 grants for parents and guardians to cover travel expenses, uniforms, and instrument maintenance. The investment totals 600,000 pesos and aims to ease participation costs for young musicians.

“We all share this calling to promote culture and new talent. We have already allocated a larger budget for uniforms, instruments, and support for you as well,” Lemus told the orchestra members, who range from eight to 18 years old.

A Statewide Vision for Music Education

The Jalisco Symphony Orchestra is made up of 12 ECOS groups from 11 municipalities, including Ahualulco de Mercado, Autlán de Navarro, Guadalajara, Jamay, Ocotlán, Poncitlán, Tlajomulco, Tonalá, Yahualica de González Gallo, Zacoalco de Torres, and Zapopan. These groups represent the highest level of children’s orchestral training in the state.

Lemus reaffirmed his commitment to expanding the ECOS Music for Peace program—currently active in 43 municipalities with 50 modules—to 100 modules covering the entire state. His vision includes creating a clear path for students to progress from the OSEJ to the Jalisco Youth Orchestra, the Jalisco Philharmonic, and even orchestras abroad.

“We have 50 modules working; we want to double that to 100. Many of you will be the next ones to move forward and represent Jalisco around the world,” Lemus said.

High-Level Performances and Professional Training

Under the interim direction of Yalissa Cruz Espino, the orchestra performed works such as Finlandia by Jean Sibelius and Danzón No. 2 by Mexican composer Arturo Márquez during the rehearsal. The performance, delivered with precision and emotion, earned praise from attendees.

The musicians rehearse every Saturday at the Jalisco Ministry of Culture headquarters, receiving instruction from professional musicians. This year, the ECOS program added nine new centers—including two specialized mariachi centers—benefiting over 2,000 students across the state with an annual investment of 26.5 million pesos.

Upcoming Debut and Continued Support

The Jalisco Symphony Orchestra began rehearsals on July 5 and is preparing for its official debut on October 18 at the Art and Culture Forum, followed by a December 4 performance at the Alarife Martín Casillas Theater.

The Ministry of Culture recognized the Municipal Presidents and Directors of Culture from the 11 participating municipalities for their logistical support in transporting students to rehearsals.

Accompanying Lemus were state and municipal officials, including Andrea Blanco Calderón, Coordinator of Social Development; Gerardo Ascencio Rubio, Secretary of Culture; and mayors from several participating municipalities.

Governor Lemus closed his remarks by reaffirming that investing in the arts is an investment in long-term social change, pointing to the success of the Constitución Cultural Center during his tenure as Mayor of Zapopan, where cultural programs helped reduce violence.

“Let’s keep playing in harmony, Jalisco style,” he told the young musicians, emphasizing their role as future cultural ambassadors for the state.