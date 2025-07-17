Jalisco tourism plan embraces identity sustainability and creativity

The Jalisco tourism plan 2025–2030 sets priorities on local identity, sustainable growth and creative visitor experiences after forums in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta and beyond. Jalisco’s Ministry of Tourism has launched a fresh approach to shape the state’s tourism sector through a 2025–2030 roadmap built on identity, sustainability and creativity. After…

The Jalisco tourism plan 2025–2030 sets priorities on local identity, sustainable growth and creative visitor experiences after forums in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta and beyond.

Jalisco’s Ministry of Tourism has launched a fresh approach to shape the state’s tourism sector through a 2025–2030 roadmap built on identity, sustainability and creativity. After hosting four regional forums over the past month, the ministry collected input from more than 500 industry professionals, local officials, community groups and tourism experts. The goal is to draft a plan tailored to each destination’s strengths while putting local communities and the environment first.

The consultation process began in Guadalajara, the state capital and economic hub. Service providers and urban planners discussed using data and technology to guide future marketing and infrastructure projects. In Puerto Vallarta, voices from hotel owners, tour operators and residents highlighted the need to refresh the city’s tourism narrative. They agreed that Puerto Vallarta should leverage its beach heritage without losing the authenticity that draws repeat visitors.

Meetings also took place in the Magical Towns circuit, where leaders from Tequila, Tapalpa and Mazamitla emphasized protecting historic sites, traditional crafts and regional cuisine. Attendees recommended creating cultural trails and artisan cooperatives to keep tourism revenue in local hands. Finally, in the coastal stretch known as Costalegre, stakeholders reviewed eco‑tourism strategies and land‑use guidelines. They sought to position the region as a model of responsible growth, with a focus on marine conservation and low‑impact resorts.

Tourism Secretary Michelle Fridman Hirsch said this broad outreach will inform a strategy that matches the realities of each part of the state and improves quality of life for residents. “We want a plan that reflects the identity of our towns, respects our environment and invites fresh ideas for visitor experiences,” she said. “By working side by side with communities, we build a sustainable tourism future that benefits everyone.”

Key themes in the Jalisco tourism plan

Common themes that emerged across all forums include:

Preserving local identity as a competitive edge

Expanding and diversifying visitor experiences

Investing in sustainable infrastructure that respects natural resources

Promoting training programs and community inclusion

Crafting storytelling approaches that engage younger travelers

Once the forums conclude, the Tourism Secretariat will review the input alongside expert interviews and data analysis. The next phase includes strategic roundtables on marketing, investment and training. A draft of the 2025–2030 State Tourism Plan will be published for additional feedback, with the final document expected in the coming months. Meanwhile, the state is upgrading its tourism statistics system to ensure decisions rely on accurate, timely information.

The plan will set clear goals and indicators, such as target visitor numbers, community income benchmarks and environmental quality standards. It will guide budget allocations for infrastructure projects, digital tools, heritage conservation and training initiatives. Collaboration with universities, private investors and non‑profit organizations will help fund research and support pilot programs.

Jalisco’s roadmap goes beyond economic growth. It seeks to strengthen social ties, preserve cultural heritage and protect the environment. Local communities will have a direct role in shaping tourism offers, from design to execution. Visitors will discover authentic experiences rooted in Jalisco’s rich history and natural beauty. With this inclusive, people‑centered plan, the state aims to welcome travelers to sustainable, creative journeys that leave lasting benefits for all.

