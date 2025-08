Queréndaro, Michoacán - The town of Queréndaro in Michoacán was shaken Friday night by a dramatic attack on the mayor’s family home in Queréndaro. The incident combined heavy gunfire and a raging fire. The residence of Mayor Diana Caballero’s family was shot at and set ablaze. Neighbors reported hearing explosions. Some media outlets attribute those to heavily armed assailants, while others claim drones dropped explosives....

