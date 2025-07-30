Tepic enforces 70 animal abuse sanctions in ongoing protection campaign

Tepic, Nayarit - The city of Tepic, Nayarit, issued 70 sanctions for violations of animal welfare laws, officials confirmed. The penalties were administered through the city’s Civic Justice Courts. These courts handle administrative and minor criminal cases related to public conduct and civil codes.

According to the municipal government, the sanctions came as part of an ongoing enforcement campaign. This campaign includes public education, neighborhood inspections, and animal rescue operations. Offenses included abandonment, neglect, unsanitary living conditions, and unauthorized sale of animals.

“This is about prevention, not just punishment,” said a city spokesperson. “Our goal is to create a culture of responsibility toward animals—one that respects their well-being in every home and neighborhood.”

The city has been conducting weekly inspections in various colonias. Special attention is given to complaints received through the municipal hotline. Many of the cases involved dogs kept without food, shade, or water during the summer heat.

Legal and public awareness components combined

The Tepic animal abuse sanctions are part of a broader strategy. This strategy pairs enforcement with education. The city recently launched awareness campaigns in public schools and neighborhood centers. These campaigns teach residents about basic pet care and legal obligations under state and municipal law.

Municipal authorities have partnered with veterinary associations to provide low-cost vaccinations and sterilization services. In addition, they are working with local animal shelters to rehome pets removed from abusive conditions.

The 70 sanctioned cases include both fines and temporary animal confiscations, depending on the severity of the offense. Some pet owners were also ordered to attend mandatory workshops on humane treatment and animal welfare standards.

A growing demand for stricter oversight

Animal rights advocates in Nayarit praised the city’s actions. However, they urged more consistent follow-up and greater transparency in enforcement. They noted that Tepic has seen repeated issues with animal abuse reports being filed but not acted upon in previous years.

This latest wave of enforcement reflects a shift toward proactive municipal governance on the issue. City officials say they are expanding their outreach teams. They plan to increase the number of neighborhood visits through the rest of the summer.

The Tepic animal abuse sanctions are part of a regional effort across western Mexico. This effort aims to elevate animal welfare protections from symbolic policy to day-to-day enforcement.