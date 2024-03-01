Mexico Poised to Elect Its First Female President Amidst Security Concerns

Formal campaigning begins this Friday, marking the start of what is anticipated to be the largest election in the history of Mexico. This pivotal electoral event will determine the nation’s next president, likely the country's first female president, and will see the selection of 628 congressional representatives, alongside numerous local officials across the country.

>> SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWS ON WHATSAPP CHANNELS HERE (FROM YOUR CELL PHONE!)<<

Subscribers support this independent news site.