Underperformance and Customer Service Woes at Mexico’s New Government-Owned Airline

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In its inaugural month of January, Mexicana Airlines reported completing 160 flights, transporting 12,424 travelers, as detailed by the Federal Civil Aviation Agency (AFAC). This marks the company's initial steps since launching on December 26. However, the airline utilized only 43% of its Boeing 737-800 capacity, averaging 77 passengers per flight, below its full 180-passenger potential.

