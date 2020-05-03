Mexico posts 1,349 new coronavirus cases and 2,061 total deaths

Mexico’s health ministry reported 1,349 new known coronavirus cases and 89 more deaths on Saturday, bringing the country’s total to 22,088 cases and 2,061 deaths.

Puerto Vallarta has not reported any new cases or deaths in the past 24-hours, however only 13 people have been tested in the past day.

The head of Mexico’s consumer protection agency, Ricardo Sheffield, said on Twitter on Saturday he had tested positive, becoming at least the second high-ranking federal government official with the virus.

Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, assured through a video published on his social networks that after reviewing the epidemiological report of COVID-19, the country is managing to reduce the number of infections in Mexico, for this, he appreciated the coordination of the governors in all the states.

“We are flattening the curve and it is being achieved in each of the states. This is very important because it shows how well we are organized,” he said.

New cases in Mexico dropped 166 from the previous day, and Mexico still lags behind the rest of Latin America for testing, with only 79,255 people nationwide in the last 3 months, making it difficult to determine that the pandemic curve has flattened with only one day in decreased numbers and testing only 3,000 people nationwide each day.

It is expected that between May 6 and 10 will be the peak of contagions due to the coronavirus pandemic in the Valley of Mexico, according to the projection based on studies from the Center for Mathematical Research and the Institute of Mathematics of the National Autonomous University from Mexico (UNAM).

“We have a few days left to reach that peak moment and then it will begin to descend. But one important thing is, if and only if, we stay home. Stay at home. This is very important because if we start going out, this prediction is not going to be fulfilled and we are going to have an increase in the epidemiological curve, ” said López-Gatell.

Mexico City Mayor, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, indicated that so far 5,209 infections and 409 deaths have been registered in the capital, being the most affected entity in the country.