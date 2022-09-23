Mexico president reaches agreement with companies to maintain basic food prices

MEXICO CITY, Sept 23 (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday he had reached an agreement with companies to maintain prices of basic food items, as inflation continues to tick up.
It was a unanimous decision, he said during a regular news conference, without confirming the final number of companies involved but noting that they included producers and distributors of corn, chicken, eggs and beef.
The president said earlier this week that 20 companies would take part in the meeting and would target 24 basic food items.
Lopez Obrador added Friday he will announce new measures to tame inflation on Oct. 3, though he said he had ruled out unilateral price controls on food.
Mexican consumer prices rose more than expected during the first half of September, official data showed on Thursday, keeping inflation near a 22-year high.
Annual inflation in Latin America’s second-largest economy hit 8.76%.
Data for the first 15 days of September showed food, beverage and tobacco prices rose 13.27% year-on-year.
Lopez Obrador also announced on Friday plans for a “considerable” rise in the minimum wage, in an additional effort to ease inflationary pressures.
Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, access exclusive content, read our news without ads, and much more!
Trending news of PVDN
- Another earthquake shakes Puerto Vallarta, second quake this week An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9 struck Coalcoman, Michoacán at 1:16 AM and was felt in Puerto Vallarta. The first reports indicate that the telluric movement was intensely perceived throughout the state of Michoacán, Jalisco, and Morelos. The Government of Jalisco published on social networks that “after tonight’s earthquake, no damage or injured people…
- Live Updates: New aftershock of 6.9 felt in Puerto Vallarta in early morning hours Recent update: September 22, 2020 @2:20 AM Local Time An aftershock of 6.9 rocked Puerto Vallarta again on Thursday, September 22, at 1:16 AM. Read more Again on September 19. This Monday, a new earthquake of magnitude 7.7 was recorded, with an epicenter in Coalcoman, Michoacán, and was perceived in several areas of Mexico. The…
- Popocatépetl volcano recorded a new explosion this Friday morning The Popocatépetl volcano registered a new explosion this Friday morning and the expulsion of ash, reported the National Civil Protection Coordination (CNPC), which detailed that the alert traffic light remains in Yellow Phase 2. At 04:26 hours the explosion occurred with low ash content, and it was specified that the height of the column was…
- Puerto Vallarta was one of the least affected municipalities in Jalisco by this week’s earthquakes After the earthquakes registered on September 19 and 22, the Government of Jalisco held the first ordinary session of the State Civil Protection Committee, to continue with the evaluation of damages and effects in municipalities. In today’s session headed by the Secretary General of the Government, Enrique Ibarra Pedroza, it was reported that the Jalisco…
- Tropical storm ‘Newton’ forms in Manzanillo, Colima; heavy rains in Jalisco expected On Wednesday, September 21, Tropical Depression Fifteen-E became Tropical Storm Newton, over the Pacific Ocean and will cause rains in some states of Mexico, reported the National Meteorological Service (SMN) of the National Water Commission. Newton was located approximately 280 kilometers southwest of Manzanillo, Colima, and 335 km south of Cabo Corrientes, Jalisco, at 8:30…