Mexico reaches another high in daily COVID-19 infections

The Ministry of Health (SSa) reported this Thursday, July 2, that Mexico has recorded 238,511 accumulated confirmed cases, adding a new record of 6,741 cases today. To date, 29,189 people have lost their lives in Mexico due to the pandemic, with 679 new deaths recorded today.

The new record of infections comes 24-hours after President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, informed the Mexican people that the virus was in decline.

As part of the daily report on COVID-19, Dr. José Luis Alomía, announced that there are 25,565 active infections, which means that these patients had symptoms in the last 14 days.

He also reported that 32 days have passed since the return to the “new normal”, a strategy that aims to achieve the orderly and gradual reopening of the economic, social, and educational life of Mexico.

For the week of June 29 to July 5, 14 states are with a red alert (maximum alert) and the remaining 18 in orange, representing high risk. The official said that the objective of the epidemiological traffic light is to alert the population about the level of risk of contagion at each specific moment.

Despite the fact that the government continues to inform the public that COVID-19 is declining in the country, the seven-day average of infections has consistently been on the rise since the beginning of June while daily tests have not seen a significant increase. Mexico has only tested 534,000 people in the past four months, since the virus was first detected in the country.

And the fact is that the coronavirus pandemic has not only had negative effects in medical terms, but has also generated an economic decline in most of the countries affected by the disease.

Agustín Carstens, director of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS, for its acronym in English), pointed out that, derived from the health contingency caused by COVID-19 in Mexico, there will be a long-term economic damage that will have an impact in the family economy of millions of people.

“An important aspect: the hit to solvency has not yet been fully noticed. In this phase, it is expected that the tax authorities will take over the heavy work. Business insolvencies may increase and families may experience difficulties. When this happens, probably with the trigger of the discontinuities ( cliff effects ) that will occur when the first fiscal support measures are exhausted and the payment moratoriums end, the banks will be in the eye of the hurricane,” Carstens said during his participation at the Bank’s Annual General Meeting held in Basel, Switzerland.