Mexico reaches new daily record of COVID-19 cases on the first day some cities ease restrictions

According to the report of the technical file of the Ministry of Health ( SSa ), until this Monday, May 18, there are 51,633 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Mexico, adding 2,414 in the past day, reaching a new record on the same day that hundreds of cities start to ease restrictions.

Mexico began its economic reopening plan today in 323 municipalities in the country where there have been no infections with coronavirus, the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador reported. Some industries would also be able to resume their work, but they will have to fill out a document where they commit to certain technical guidelines that protect workers.

As for deaths nationwide, there are 5,332 confirmed deaths due to coronavirus, with 155 recorded today.

In Jalisco, they report 39 new cases today and 3 additional deaths. Statewide, only 206 COVID-19 tests were processed.

In Puerto Vallarta, they report only two new cases of COVID-19 today and no new deaths. The city reported only 4 new COVID-19 tests being processed in the past day.

According to the SSa, the States where the SARS-CoV-2 has claimed the most lives is Mexico City, Baja California, the State of Mexico, Tabasco, and Sinaloa. Likewise, they reported that Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Durango, and Colima are the entities with the lowest number of deaths related to the pandemic.

Esteban Moctezuma, head of the Ministry of Public Education ( SEP ), explained that until the health of the girls, boys, teachers, and teachers are guaranteed, they will not return to classes.

“We all know that health is the most precious asset. The educational sector has to be very responsible to take care of the health of our girls and boys, but also those of the teachers, because the educational community is very wide and the children, when returning to their homes, infect their grandparents, mothers and fathers ”, assured the federal secretary.