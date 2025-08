Mexico Real Estate - New guidance from the U.S. Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network makes clear that fentanyl sanctions restrict Americans with property in Mexico from sending funds through three designated Mexican financial institutions—unless the money stays entirely within one of them. The move comes as part of the first use of new authorities under the Fentanyl Sanctions Act and the FEND Off Fentanyl Act...

