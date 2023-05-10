Mexico Receives 7.9% More International Tourists in March 2023

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Mexico received 7.9% more international tourists in March 2023 than in the same month of 2022, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) reported on Wednesday.
A total of 3.57 million foreign tourists entered the country in March 2023, compared to 3.31 million in March 2022.
The main annual increase was in tourists who arrived by land, which grew by 19.2% to 358,000 people. Those who arrived by plane increased by 3% to 2.08 million.
The total spending of international tourists in March 2023 rose 7.3% year-on-year. However, the average spending of each tourist decreased by 0.5% to $759.63 in March compared to $763.46 in March 2022.
The data reflects an upward trend in tourism in Mexico, which had 38.3 million international tourists during 2022, 20.3% more than in 2021.
Foreign currency income from international visitors last year rose more than 42% than a year before.
The economy related to tourism in Mexico, which Inegi calls the tourism Gross Domestic Product (GDP), grew by 14.4% in 2022.
Mexico was the third most visited country in the world in 2020, a temporary phenomenon attributed to flexible sanitary measures in the country’s tourist areas amid Covid-19.
Before the pandemic, Mexico was ranked as one of the 10 most visited countries in the world in 2019, with more than 45 million international tourists.
The continued growth of tourism in Mexico is a positive development for the country’s economy. Tourism is a major source of foreign currency for Mexico, and it also creates jobs and stimulates economic activity in many different sectors of the economy. The government of Mexico is committed to promoting tourism, and it is working to improve the country’s infrastructure and services for tourists.
