Mexico records 479 deaths today from COVID-19, a new record

The general director of Epidemiology, José Luis Alomía Zegarra, reported that at the close of Friday, May 22, there were 6,989 deaths, adding 479 deaths in a single day, a new record for Mexico. There were 62,527 accumulated confirmed cases, with 2,960 cases in the past 24-hours.

The City of Mexico and the State of Mexico top the list of entities with a greater number of deaths from SARS-CoV-2. By contrast, Aguascalientes, Durango, and San Luis Potosí are the three with the lowest number of deaths.

There are 814 suspicious deaths, which could add to the total number of deaths by COVID-19, when the results are provided.

Meanwhile, Alomia pointed out that the health authorities still have 413,452 tests available to detect COVID-19, thanks to the fact that they recently received a new shipment. Mexico has repeatedly insisted that testing and knowing the number of infections isn’t important to fight the pandemic and has made testing the least important tool to fight the coronavirus.

The official also reported that more than 9,000 hospital beds are occupied, which represents 39% of the availability of the 23,497 total in the country. In national terms, he said that according to data from the network’s digital platform (Serious Acute Respiratory Infection), there are still 14,340 beds available.

Mexico City and Cuernavaca are the entities with the highest hospital occupancy. The capital still has 28% of its general hospital beds available.

Although the pandemic curve continues to rise, the federal government’s plans remain in place, to begin staggered activities starting June 1. The Mexican government has repeatedly stated that the pandemic curve is flattened and that May 10 was the peak of the virus in Mexico, something that isn’t supported by the facts and daily new records of infections and deaths.

This morning, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was questioned about the increase in infections by COVID-19, as well as the increase in deaths, to which he replied that everything “goes according to what was projected,” which isn’t what the government has been projecting for the past month.

PVDN has been attempting to access the official numbers so that we can report new cases and deaths for the State of Jalisco and Puerto Vallarta, however the federal government and state government websites where data is published each day has been unavailable. Once the information is published and accessible, we will report state and local data.