Mexico reports 163 new deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24-hours

This Wednesday, the director of Epidemiology, Jose Luis Alomía, announced that in Mexico there are 17,799 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 1,047 new cases in the past 24-hours. The director also reported 163 new deaths, bringing the total to 1,732.

Puerto Vallarta is only reporting one new case in the past 24-hours and no new deaths. Currently Puerto Vallarta has tested 299 people, testing only 29 people in the past day.

At the evening press conference, the epidemiologist noted that, regarding the international scene, the Americas region continues to accumulate the highest number of infections worldwide, with 50.5%, followed by Europe, where the figure stands at 32.8%.

Mexico is currently in Phase 3 of transmission, as declared by Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, last Tuesday, April 21. This stage is characterized by reporting the highest number of infections and due to the high demand for medical care, the service in hospitals could become saturated.

President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, said that the voluntary confinement has helped to flatten the epidemic curve and announced that next Thursday a projection of the advance of the coronavirus in the country will be provided.

“A difficult time is coming. Fortunately, we have been able to flatten the curve of those infected with coronavirus cases. (…) That helps us because contagion was reduced, it became horizontal, the curve was crushed. We will have this Thursday a new screening of scientists, both doctors and those who are leading the health strategy, and mathematicians, to give us the new screening,” said the president at the morning press conference.

With 68,649 people tested, Mexico is trailing most of the world in coronavirus testing. A lack of testing can also play a part in helping bring the confirmed cases of COVID-19 down, but doesn’t indicate that the pandemic is flattening. Unlike most of the world, Mexico doesn’t believe that wide-spread testing is needed to control the pandemic.

In Mexico, the SSa has established the National Day of Healthy Distance, which was extended until May 30. However, the Mexican president was optimistic and estimated that, if the same rhythm continues, in municipalities with low or no transmission of COVID-19, activities can be reactivated, in a limited way, as of May 17.