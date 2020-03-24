Mexico reports 367 COVID-19 cases and four deaths

Mexico had 367 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country on Monday, up from 316 the day before, deputy health secretary Hugo Lopez-Gatell said, with a total of four deaths.

Previously the country had reported two deaths.

The doctor in Epidemiology confirmed that the last two deaths were from individuals residing in Jalisco and Mexico City.

The first one was a 55-year-old man and the second one was 71 years old. Both had a history of diabetes.

In addition, there are currently 826 suspected cases in the country, said the official.

37 percent of confirmed cases are women and 63 percent are men.

Of these, 292 are imported cases, 70 are associated with imports and five have no import history, meaning community transmissions.

The undersecretary commented that Mexico is in the process of transitioning from Phase 1 -of Viral Import- to Phase 2 -of Community Transmission.

López-Gatell clarified that there is no exact measure of confirmed cases of the pathogen to determine if the country has changed phase.

“There is no estimated figure or benchmark,” he said.

The undersecretary explained that the country was ahead of Phase 2 and took the necessary measures to face this two weeks earlier, a situation that other countries, such as Italy or the United States, did not carry out.

The main characteristic of Phase 2, mentioned the official, is that there are hundreds of cases of the virus instead of dozens – in Phase 3 there are thousands -, therefore, the investigation of each of these becomes more complicated.

The doctor in Epidemiology assured that the budget granted by the Federal Government to face the pandemic is sufficient.

According to the World Health Organization, there are 332,930 carriers of the virus and 14,510 deaths in the world, which represents a case fatality rate of 4.4 percent.