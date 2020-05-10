Mexico reports 375 more deaths from COVID-19 and 1,938 new cases in the past day

The Ministry of Health (SSa) reported this Saturday, May 9, that the accumulated COVID-19 infections are 33,460, an increase of 1,938 from yesterday. Furthermore, since the beginning of the epidemic, Mexico has suffered 3,353 fatalities, an increase of 375 from the previous day.

Mexico is still well-below most other countries in the world for testing, with only 107,261 people tested since the beginning of the pandemic.

In Jalsico, 84 new cases and seven new deaths were recorded in the past 24-hours.

Puerto Vallarta added eight more cases and one additional death in the past day.

At the press conference on Friday, Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, reported that the five cities with the highest transmission intensity in the country are Mexico City, Villahermosa in Tabasco, Cancún in Quintana Roo, Culiacán in Sinaloa, and Tijuana in Baja California.

López-Gatell affirmed that in the COVID-19 pandemic and in other diseases of epidemiological interest there is not a single epidemic curve. In small countries where there is “a lot” of population density or physical proximity between cities, for example, the epidemic can be synchronized across an entire territory, he reported.

“But in large countries like Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Russia, China, and India, it is as if they were multiple countries in the sense that each city, sometimes each state, synchronizes an epidemic by itself, but the dates are different occurrence compared to others, “he added.

The undersecretary reaffirmed that this dynamic is “very good news” because it allows efforts to be focused on the five cities with the highest transmission intensity.