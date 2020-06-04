Mexico reports 3,912 new COVID-19 cases today and 1,092 deaths

The Ministry of Health (SSa) reported this Wednesday, June 3, that the accumulated COVID-19 infections in the country reached 101,238, adding 3,912 new cases today. Furthermore, since the beginning of the epidemic, Mexico has suffered 11,729 fatalities, with it’s deadliest day today recording 1,092 new deaths.

The Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, is aware that the pandemic is not yet tamed “in Mexico or in the world.”

During an interview with the newspaper El Universal, the official pointed out that it is not contrary to what the national president said since he was referring to the good results obtained by his mitigation strategy for the new coronavirus, although the President has clearly stated that Mexico has tamed the virus and declared on May 6 the country had already reached its peak of infections, all statements the undersecretary has echoed in the past.

The undersecretary admitted he is afraid of the possibility of a flare-up. “It must be very clear: we are still far from the end of the epidemic,” he stressed. A complete contradiction to statements the government has made over the past month, their messaging is changing as it becomes more difficult to convince the public the daily growth of the virus is a success by the government or the ending of the pandemic in the country.