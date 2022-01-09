Mexico reports the highest number of daily COVID-19 infections since the beginning of the pandemic

Mexico has reached a new historical record this Saturday with 30,671 cases of covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to official data. The figure exceeds the more than 28,000 infections that were registered at the end of August 2021, then it had been the highest figure that had been reported since the pandemic began in 2020. The new wave of infections has begun to gain strength in the last week with the spread of the omicron variant in the country.

Given the sudden rise in infections, the Mexican Government has called for calm, warning that the variant is more contagious but less harmful. In a week the infections have tripled. Most of the cases are concentrated in Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Nuevo León, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Tabasco, Puebla, Veracruz, Sonora and San Luis Potosí. According to official data, most of the cases have occurred in the population between 18 and 29 years old. The capital, one of the most critical points of the pandemic, continues with all its activities open to the public that are combined with long lines at the covid testing centers.

Receive the PVDN newsletter, exclusive content, and Whatsapp messaging for emergency alerts, by becoming a PVDN Supporter, Become a Sponsor here.Or if you would like to make a one-time donation to show support for independent news make a donation here.

The health authorities have reported 202 deaths in the last hours, for a total of 300,303 deaths. Just on Friday, official data showed that the barrier of 300,000 deaths had been broken, although organizations such as the National Institute of Geography and Statistics (Inegi) estimate that deaths exceed 520,000. Mexico is the fifth country, after the United States, Brazil, India, and Russia, with the highest number of deaths from covid, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

In recent weeks, the Mexican government has begun booster vaccination among the population over 60 years of age and plans to inoculate those over 40 in the coming days. This Saturday a shipment with 2.7 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine, donated by the United States to the Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has also arrived in Mexico. The vaccines will serve to provide a booster dose to nearly three million teachers in the public and private sectors. The Ministry of Public Education has announced that it will begin to apply the doses on January 12.

The rise in infections has begun to have an impact on daily life. Since Friday, some 98 flights have been canceled at the Mexico City airport due to the losses due to covid reported by the crew, 61 of the flights were from the Aeroméxico company. Cancellations and delays have caused crowds, mainly in Terminal 2 of the capital’s airport.

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN