Puerto Vallarta businessmen announced that they will comply with the measure of requesting the vaccination certificate to those who intend to enter casinos, bars, and clubs starting on Friday.
The State Government Health Board announced this measure to face the third wave of Covid 19 in the entity. In this regard, Fernando Pineda Trillo, president of the Malecón Businessmen and Merchants Association, where part of the city’s bars and clubs are located, described this measure as positive since it is already being applied in various parts of the world.
“I believe that the measure is positive since they are global trends, and there are more crowds is in this segment, that is why it seems positive to me,” said Trillo.
Receive the PVDN newsletter, exclusive content, and Whatsapp messaging for emergency alerts, by becoming a PVDN Supporter, Become a Sponsor here.Or if you would like to make a one-time donation to show support for independent news make a donation here.
“At the beginning, it can be something very simple, because those people who do not have their vaccination certificate, they can present a negative PCR test instead, I do not think it is a big problem,” he added.
During the second wave of the coronavirus, workers in casinos, clubs, bars, and nightclubs in the city demonstrated before the harsh measures and the long period of closure imposed by the State Government.
After demonstrating and demanding the reopening of the establishments, the Economic Reactivation Table approved economic support for the sector; However, this time the situation is different, so as long as they do not order the closure of businesses again, they will abide by the measure in order to continue working and avoid further infections.
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Puerto Vallarta will require proof of vaccination for bars, clubs, and casinos Puerto Vallarta businessmen announced that they will comply with the measure of requesting the vaccination certificate to those who intend to enter casinos, bars, and clubs starting on Friday. The State Government Health Board announced this measure to face the third wave of Covid 19 in the entity. In this regard, Fernando Pineda Trillo, president…
- Puerto Vallarta leads the state in COVID-19 infections per capita It comes as no surprise that Puerto Vallarta now ranks as the highest rate of COVID-19 infections in Jalisco after the city threw huge parties for the Christmas and New Year holidays. Although the State ordered the cancelation of events in Puerto Vallarta for New Year, the city moved forward with their fireworks display and…
- Six hospitals in Jalisco reach 100% occupancy, including one in Vallarta At least six hospitals in Jalisco that care for patients with COVID-19 symptoms are saturated at 100% of their capacity in general beds: the IMSS General Regional Hospital 46 Guadalajara, the Oblatos Hospital (Hes) from IMSS, the clinic 42 of the IMSS in Puerto Vallarta, the Regional Military Hospital of Guadalajara located in Ocotlán, as…
- Disembarkation of cruise passengers denied in Puerto Vallarta, again Health authorities in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, prevented the disembarkation of passengers from the Navigator of the Seas cruise ship after the cruise company would not provide PCR COVID tests to passengers. There were nine known cases of COVID-19 on the ship, and representatives of the Jalisco Health Secretariat requested PCR tests to be carried out…
- Mexico reports the highest number of daily COVID-19 infections since the beginning of the pandemic Mexico has reached a new historical record this Saturday with 30,671 cases of covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to official data. The figure exceeds the more than 28,000 infections that were registered at the end of August 2021, then it had been the highest figure that had been reported since the pandemic began…