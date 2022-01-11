Puerto Vallarta will require proof of vaccination for bars, clubs, and casinos

Puerto Vallarta businessmen announced that they will comply with the measure of requesting the vaccination certificate to those who intend to enter casinos, bars, and clubs starting on Friday.

The State Government Health Board announced this measure to face the third wave of Covid 19 in the entity. In this regard, Fernando Pineda Trillo, president of the Malecón Businessmen and Merchants Association, where part of the city’s bars and clubs are located, described this measure as positive since it is already being applied in various parts of the world.

“I believe that the measure is positive since they are global trends, and there are more crowds is in this segment, that is why it seems positive to me,” said Trillo.

“At the beginning, it can be something very simple, because those people who do not have their vaccination certificate, they can present a negative PCR test instead, I do not think it is a big problem,” he added.

During the second wave of the coronavirus, workers in casinos, clubs, bars, and nightclubs in the city demonstrated before the harsh measures and the long period of closure imposed by the State Government.

After demonstrating and demanding the reopening of the establishments, the Economic Reactivation Table approved economic support for the sector; However, this time the situation is different, so as long as they do not order the closure of businesses again, they will abide by the measure in order to continue working and avoid further infections.

