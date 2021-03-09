Mexico rescues US citizen held by drug cartel for over a year

An operation coordinated by the police and military in Mexico managed to rescue a US citizen: she had been kidnapped since February 2020 in safe houses belonging to organized crime in Sinaloa, said the Attorney General’s Office (FGR).

The Prosecutor’s Office detailed that the victim was found in “good health. ” However, it did not report whether the kidnappers asked relatives for ransom.

Citing official sources, the newspaper Milenio reported that it is an African-American woman who spent 13 months in safe houses, allegedly belonging to the Sinaloa Cartel, located in Culiacán.

Agents from the Secretary of the Navy (Semar) and the Federal Ministerial Police (PFM) found the victim in the first building they entered. The United States citizen was being watched by a subject identified as Óscar “G”, who is already in custody.

In the rescue, only one firearm shot was shot, the FGR revealed in a statement.

Three alleged members of the Sinaloa Cartel were arrested after being captured during an operation to rescue the US citizen and kidnapping victim.

The defendants were identified as Luis “C”, Ericka “Q”, and Óscar “G”. They were arrested during a joint operation of the Mexican Navy-Navy Secretariat, the Federal Ministerial Police, and the Criminal Investigation Agency.

The arrest occurred during the search of a home in Culiacán, where the authorities were looking for the US citizen kidnapped since February 2020. The victim was rescued and the three possible perpetrators were arrested.