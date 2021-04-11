Mexico seized 1,583 kilos of cocaine in Nayarit

Agents from the Mexican Navy Secretariat (Semar) seized just over a ton and a half of cocaine and arrested seven people who were transporting the drug aboard a boat south of the Marías Islands in Nayarit.

According to the Semar report, these events occurred on April 6, when the sailors were carrying out Coast Guard tasks about 60 nautical miles south of the Nayarit archipelago (about 111.12 kilometers).

When passing inspection of a fishing vessel, named Jorge M. II, the agents observed various anomalies in the machinery and personal identifications of the crew. Agents decided to drive the vehicle to Puerto Balleto on María Madre Island for an in-depth review.

Once in the port and with the support of canines, the drug load was detected. Hidden in compartments of the ship were 80 packages wrapped with tan tape, whose weights were calculated at 1,583.87 kilograms.

“This action was carried out through a maritime surveillance patrol operation, in which a Defender-type vessel and an Interceptor from the Mexican Navy participated, as well as operational naval personnel from the Fourth Naval Zone and the Naval Sector of Islas Marías.”, Highlighted the military agency.

After the seizure, the ship was transferred along with its crew to the port of San Blas, Nayarit, where personnel from the Sixth Naval Zone made the alleged drug traffickers in their Tepic delegation available to the Attorney General’s Office. Everything seized was delivered for analysis and integration in the criminal investigation.

The recent seizure accumulates more than 8,400 kilograms of drugs seized in various actions since March, including shipments of cocaine and marijuana.

On March 27, agents of the Ministry of National Defense seized 119 kilograms of methamphetamine, in addition to 10 bags containing 4.5 kilograms of another granulated substance; all the drugs were hidden inside a plane in Ensenada, Baja California. According to calculations by the authorities, the value of this drug on the black market amounts to $37.3 million pesos.

On March 10, the military detained seven alleged drug traffickers in Tonalá, Chiapas, who were in possession of 7 sacks with a total of 2,850 kilograms of cocaine hydrochloride; five weapons with ammunition, and three vehicles.

Almost a couple of weeks after the find in Chiapas, on March 20, authorities seized two tons of marijuana at a security checkpoint on the Durango-Mazatlán highway. According to local press reports, the drug was hidden between sacks of onions, transported in a trailer.

On March 23, the seizure of 420 packages of cocaine was reported in Janos, Chihuahua. The incident occurred at a military checkpoint: the drug has a market value of around $103 million pesos.

Previously, on February 28, agents of the National Guard (GN) seized 2,009 kilos of cocaine on the Durango-Villa Unión highway.

According to the official report, the drug was hidden between building blocks. The discovery was made after a National Guard patrol stopped the tractor-trailer that was traveling with tinted windows: prohibited by federal traffic regulations.