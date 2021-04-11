Waiter burns the face of an American tourist in Cancun while preparing a drink

A young woman from the United States, identified as Marissa Daniel, suffered second-degree burns after a Cancun waiter flamed a drink during a birthday celebration and produced a flame that reached the tourist’s face.

Marissa Daniel and a group of friends were celebrating the birthday of one of its members when the accident occurred, which was published through a video on social networks.

In the video, people are shown attending the birthday celebration of a young woman, to whom they take a drink to her table and start flaming it, so Marissa Daniel approaches to pick her friend’s hair back and seconds later, the waiter sprayed alcohol from a bottle to the tray where the drink was, which caused a flame to reach the legs of the young woman.

While the American tourist tries to help the birthday girl, the waiter throws more alcohol into the drink, which caused a flame that reached the hair and face of Marissa Daniel.

In a post on her social networks, she explained that the incident occurred on April 4 at the bar and that the second-degree burns caused damage to the left side of her face, her left ear, and arm.

The young American woman mentioned that the bar staff did not provide any help, so she seeks to take legal action against those responsible and the establishment.