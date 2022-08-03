Mexico will have “zero growth in 2023″: Bank of America

Mexico will have “zero growth in 2023,” as Bank of America Securities predicted, drastically lowering its growth estimate for the country over the next year from 1% to zero.
According to the firm, this will be a consequence of the expected economic slowdown in the United States -which will have an impact on Mexico-, high-interest rates, in addition to the conflict on the energy issue within the framework of the trade agreement between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC) due to the policies implemented by the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO).
“We believe the main driver will be the US slowdown, in part driven by higher interest rates, which we expect will hit Mexico with a lag. The internal factors that will slow down the activity in Mexico are the higher interest rates, the still strict fiscal policy, and the renewed uncertainty given the energy dispute of the T-MEC ”, they highlighted in the document entitled “Mexico: zero growth in 2023″.
The international firm considered that a certain strength in remittances can cushion the slowdown, but the risks are downward for the Mexican economy.
“We do not expect fiscal or monetary policy to react in a countercyclical way,” they stressed.
Regarding the situation in the United States, the Bank of America considered that there will be a greater slowdown as the Federal Reserve (FED) continues to raise its interest rates, which will impact Mexico.
“Given the high historical correlation in business cycle frequencies between the United States and Mexico, we expect the US slowdown to spread to Mexico with a delay ”, the report highlighted.
The high political uncertainty is one of the reasons why investment remains weak in Mexico, which remains around 10%, and highlighted the energy controversies seen as a violation of T-MEC and formal complaints against Mexico by the United States and Canada.
“The United States and Canada have recently entered into a dispute with Mexico through the USMCA over Mexico’s nationalist energy policies. The process will take many months and could end with the imposition of tariffs by the United States and Canada on Mexico”, they stressed.
On July 20, the United States and Canada announced that they would file disputes against Mexico – each separately – considering that Mexico’s energy policy is in violation of the Trade Agreement between the three countries (T-MEC).
“We agree with the United States that these policies are inconsistent with Mexico’s obligations in the T-MEC,” said Alice Hansen, spokesperson for Canada’s International Trade Minister, Mary Ng, in a statement.
“We are joining the United States in taking action by launching our own consultations under the USMCA to address these concerns while supporting the United States in its challenge,” Hansen said.
That same day, the United States government requested consultations on the settlement of disputes with Mexico under the free trade agreement (T-MEC) on what it considers discriminatory energy policies.
Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, Whatsapp emergency alerts, access exclusive content on PVDN, and enjoy this site with fewer ads!
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Puerto Vallarta is living its best summer on record Puerto Vallarta registers an excellent summer vacation period, with the arrival of thousands and thousands of visitors both by air and by road, and very high occupancy levels, said the director of Tourism and Economic Development of the municipality, Ludvig Estrada Virgen. He indicated that there are great expectations for these holidays, the highest since…
- Michelle, the Mexican genius who at 9 years old will study medicine in the US At just nine years old, Michelle Arellano Guillén, originally from Chiapas, will begin her studies in Medicine at the University of Massachusetts, United States, next August. Michelle is a child genius, with an IQ of 158, considered highly intelligent, just two points below Albert Einstein; so when she was barely a year and a half…
- Playas Camarones, Los Muertos, and Gemelas in Puerto Vallarta rank as the cleanest in Jalisco The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris), state health agencies, and the National Network of Public Health Laboratories analyzed 2,098 samples of seawater on 290 beaches in 75 tourist destinations. Of the beaches studied in the 17 coastal states to determine whether or not they represent a health risk, a total of…
- How much does it cost to vacation in Puerto Vallarta? National tourism in Puerto Vallarta For national tourism, Mexican nationals, on a daily average, each traveler spends around $4,000 Mexican pesos when visiting Puerto Vallarta, or around $200 USD. The official figures for national visitors to this tourist destination indicate that the spending of tourists in the commercial sector is up to 7 times lower…
- Puerto Vallarta could dodge “September hunger” this year The low seasons of tourism in Puerto Vallarta could be forgotten this year, thanks to the fact that the economic reactivation of the destination has been successful and this city is in the preference of people for summer vacation. Municipal Tourism, José Ludwig Estrada Virgen, considered the so-called “September hunger”, a period of very low…