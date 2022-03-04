Mexico will not send weapons to Ukraine or sanction Russia; ‘we are pacifists’

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador assured that Mexico will not send weapons to Ukraine as was requested through a letter by legislators from the European country. The president was blunt in saying that Mexico will not support in this way, but it will do so with humanitarian aid and protection for citizens to the extent possible.
During the closing of the morning press conference this Friday, March 4, the president launched: “ We do not send weapons anywhere. We are pacifists. They will be given protection and humanitarian aid”, after being questioned about what response he would give to the request.
Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard also reiterated Mexico’s position of not implementing unilateral sanctions against Russia, as well as its policy of non-intervention and intention of peaceful resolution of conflicts. The foreign minister assured that he will adhere to the United Nations protocols in case the body does impose punishments.
“Mexico has never applied unilateral sanctions against another country. Mexico is not going to participate in any type of non-multilateral sanctions approved by the UN Security Council. In that sense, there is no ambiguity”, commented the diplomat.
On Tuesday, March 1, López Obrador, without ceasing to condemn the military invasion of the Russian army in Ukrainian territory, the president ruled out penalizing the government of Vladimir Putin directly. “We are not going to take any economic retaliation because we want to maintain good relations and we want to be in a position to be able to talk with the parties in conflict,” he said.
