Mexico’s Assistant Health Secretary and face of the COVID fight says mask wearers are “egotistical”

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government’s point man for the coronavirus pandemic has once again made waves by calling those who wear facemasks “egotistical people.”
Social media users expressed outrage Friday at the comments by Assistant Health Secretary Hugo López-Gatell, made in a speech earlier this week at a book fair.
“The idea of face masks became an instrument in which egotistical people, egotistical social groups, tried to blame others: ‘Put your face mask on because you are going to contaminate me and my little universe,’ López-Gatell said. “When, in technical terms, we would have gotten better results if we had thought of face masks as a means of social connection, to protect one another.”
López-Gatell cast doubt on the usefulness of facemasks in 2020, early in the pandemic. And in March, he was photographed walking around Mexico City’s upscale Condesa neighborhood without one, days before he confirmed he was infected with the virus.
Many felt López-Gatell had little right to criticize the reasons other people wore masks.
“Cynical. Didn’t Gatell stroll around Condesa with a mask when he had COVID?” wrote Twitter user Andrea Bárbara López Olvera.
Mexico, with 126 million people, has suffered 283,574 test-confirmed COVID-19 deaths. But a government study of death certificates suggests the real toll is over 425,000.
While President Andrés Manuel López Obrador himself seldom wears a mask and has refused to make them mandatory, most Mexicans continue to wear them in public areas.
Receive the PVDN morning newsletter and exclusive content by becoming a PVDN Supporter, learn more here
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Sunwing will reactivate its routes to Puerto Vallarta with 288 flights from Canada Sunwing Airlines announced the reactivation of its routes from 10 Canadian cities to Puerto Vallarta for the winter season. This represents the return of more than 54,000 Canadian tourists to the Mexican beach, reported the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Promotion Trust. The routes will begin operating during the winter period, anticipating 288 flights from Edmonton, Ottawa,…
- Puerto Vallarta is on a tourism rebound; one of the favorite destinations in the Americas Puerto Vallarta is working hard to recover from the pandemic that affected everyone. As one of the most popular tourist destinations in the Americas, it was undoubtedly one of the most impacted. However, the destination is making a strong rebound in tourism. With an even wider tourist market than before, the staff of airlines, hotels,…
- 3.4 earthquake in Puerto Vallarta in early morning hours A very light earthquake, 3.4 degrees on the Richter scale, was recorded in Puerto Vallarta. The episode took place at 1:40 am, with an epicenter 65 km southwest of the town and a depth of 7 kilometers. A 3.4 earthquake would normally not cause damage or be perceived by most people within the quake area.…
- Puerto Vallarta News Brief with Felipe Álvarez; October 15, 2021 The construction of the new church, to later be declared a parish, began on October 12, 1921, so today, we celebrate 100 years of the iconic landmark and first church built in Puerto Vallarta.
- A tropical storm watch has been issued for Nayarit, from San Blas and north to Sinaloa for ‘Pamela’ Mexican authorities warned on Sunday of the development of a tropical storm with the possibility of becoming a Category 1 hurricane during the course of Monday that will impact some states in the Mexican Pacific. Pamela presents sustained winds of 45 mph (75 km/h) and moves west-northwest at 30 km/hr. The tropical storm will generate…