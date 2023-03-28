Mexico’s President supports work at Tepic airport, says Puerto Vallarta is saturated

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – President Andrés Manuel López Obrador gave the Nayarit government a boost for its project to attract tourism that arrives at the Puerto Vallarta airport, through the expansion of the Tepic air terminal, because he says the Puerto Vallarta airport is saturated.

During his morning press conference, President López Obrador pointed out that the works at the Tepic airport and the highway infrastructure are “an entire tourism development plan,” and added:

“All the highways that exist are being modernized, we have already made important progress. It will be possible to reach the highway from Guadalajara to Vallarta; from Vallarta on the highway to Tepic, they are very important works, even sections are being opened; already in December of this year we will have practically the entire modern road circuit Nayarit-Jalisco”.

“That is why we are expanding the Tepic airport, which is going to become an international airport because the Vallarta airport is saturated.

On March 16, at the presentation of the Nayarit Plan, to celebrate the first Tepic – CDMX flight of Aeroméxico, the new construction and modernization project for the Tepic airport was announced, which includes a new control tower, a new passenger terminal, and an expansion of the runway, with a view to converting the air terminal to the international airport. All these adaptations, the authorities affirm, must be finished by December of this year.

The plan of the governor of Nayarit, Miguel Ángel Navarro Quintero, with the support of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, is for tourists to arrive at the Tepic airport, and from there, travel by highway to their stay in Nuevo Vallarta, Bucerías, Punta de Mita or to any other point of the Riviera Nayarit; and no longer depend on the Puerto Vallarta Airport.

The competition is direct with the Puerto Vallarta airport which, until now, captures the tourism that travels to Bahía de Banderas from abroad.

