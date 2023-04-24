Mexico’s President Tests Positive for COVID-19 for Third Time

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Mexico’s President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has suspended his tour of the Yucatan peninsula after testing positive for COVID-19. This is the third time that the president has been infected with the virus. López Obrador stated that his condition is not serious and that he will isolate himself for a few days in Mexico City.
The local press reported that the president felt faint on Sunday morning, causing him to cancel his tour. However, his presidential spokesman denied this claim. López Obrador has a history of heart problems, but he wrote on his social media accounts that his heart is currently 100%.
The president was previously infected with COVID-19 in early 2021 and later in January 2022, during a surge in coronavirus infections in Mexico. Despite his illness, López Obrador has refused to enforce mandatory mask mandates and has even refused to wear a mask himself, except when it was necessary, such as during airline flights.
López Obrador is famously known for refusing to use Mexico’s presidential jet and recently announced that the jet had been sold to Tajikistan. The presidential spokesman, Jesús Ramírez, has not commented on whether the president will return to Mexico City aboard a commercial airline flight.
During López Obrador’s isolation, Interior Secretary Adán Augusto López will take over at the daily presidential morning news briefings. This could be an opportunity for López to boost his campaign for the presidential nomination of López Obrador’s Morena party in the 2024 elections. López currently trails behind Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum in most polls on the primary race.
