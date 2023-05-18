Mexico’s Private Sector Pushes for Infrastructure and Security Improvements to Attract Investment

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Inadequate infrastructure, ongoing security issues, and a limited supply of essential services like water and electricity are the main obstacles standing in the way of Mexico's private sector's potential to attract nearshoring investment.

José Abugaber, President of the Confederation of Industrial Chambers of Mexico (Concamin), emphasized that the sector's leading requirement is ample electricity from eco-friendly sources. Legal certainty for investments and adherence to rules to protect incoming capital are crucial, he added.

"We are ideally positioned to benefit from the reshuffling of supply and production chains. The . . .