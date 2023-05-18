150 million Mexicans are expected to have their food needs met by AI and drones come 2050

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - By 2050, the agricultural industry is projected to undergo significant transformations. The challenge will be to cater to an estimated population of 150 million in Mexico, necessitating the aggressive incorporation of numerous technological tools.

Bernd Rohde, CEO of Italian German Exhibition Company Mexico, stated at AgroTech 2023, held at Expo Guadalajara, "To feed 150 million residents, we need to ramp up our current agricultural production by 50.70 percent. This feat requires transitioning to agribusiness 4.0 through embracing technologies like artificial intelligence, big data, blockchain, automation, drones, and logistics 4.0."