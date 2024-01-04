Mexico’s Remittances Dip to 4.9 Billion Dollars in November, Lowest Amount in Nine Months

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In a recent report released by the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), it has been revealed that Mexico received approximately 4.9 billion dollars in remittances during the month of November last year. This figure represents the lowest influx of remittances into the country since February 2023.

Although this drop in remittance flow is noteworthy, it's essential to highlight that, on an annual basis, remittances exhibited a modest 1.9 percent increase during the reference month. Nevertheless, this growth rate is the slowest seen since April 2020, when remittances fell by 2.0 percent . . .

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.