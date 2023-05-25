Mexico’s Vacation Rental Boom is in Full Swing and Puerto Vallarta Isn’t Left Out

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The vacation rental industry in Mexico is currently thriving, marking an unparalleled period of success. From January to March 2023, INEGI recorded an impressive influx of nearly 18.8 million international visitors. This figure represents an increase of 3.87 million visitors or 25.9% when compared to the corresponding period in 2022.

During the first quarter of 2023, international visitors contributed approximately $8.338 billion to Mexico's economy, marking a 23.1% rise from the same timeframe in 2022.

As a result, industry experts are set to convene at the . . .