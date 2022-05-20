Mexico’s weather service predicts five hurricane landfalls in the 2022 season

Of the total number of cyclones that are expected to form in the Pacific and Atlantic oceans during 2022, it is estimated that around five could make landfall in Mexico, said the general director of the National Water Commission (Conagua), Germán Arturo Martínez Santoyo.

According to the National Meteorological Service (SMN), between 14 and 19 of these storms are forecast in the Pacific Ocean and between 16 and 21 in the Atlantic Ocean, which represents a higher number than usual.

The head of Conagua specified that weather forecasts and reports of water levels in riverbeds and dams support decision-making, either to operate the infrastructure or implement forecasting and protection tasks for the population that could be affected.

He stressed that it is necessary to anticipate the optimal use of water, since although these storms can be beneficial by allowing it to be captured for human consumption, and agricultural and industrial activities, and reduce the impact of drought, they can also affect the safety of people and their property.

He explained that it is essential to have the information that the SMN provides from the study of a large amount of meteorological and climatic data that come from international and local sources.

The general coordinator of the SMN, Alejandra Méndez Girón, explained that of the cyclones expected in the Pacific, between eight and 10 could reach a tropical storm; and up to four major storms of category 3 or more.

